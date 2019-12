Gunner’s Mate Third Class Shawn Trostin, from Miami, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) fires a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) during a replenishment at sea on Nov. 13. Bunker Hill is underway conducting routine training in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Shaun Griffin)