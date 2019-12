Seaman Apprentice Nanlan Li from Los Angeles (left) and Seaman Recruit Khadeejah Covington from Miami (right) unwrap line on the fo’c’sle of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in Pearl Harbor, HI. Sailors and Marines of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are embarked on Harpers Ferry for a regularly scheduled deployment.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Danielle A. Baker)