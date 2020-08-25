Miami Sailor serving aboard U.S. Navy aircraft carrier

Aviation Support Equipment Technician Third Class Jeffrey Thomas, from Miami, prepares to replace a damaged utility cable in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Dalton Reidhead/Released)