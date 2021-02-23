Miami Veterinary Foundation Celebrates World Spay Day

Teams with Humane Society of the United States and Miami Dade Animal Services Offers Free Spay/Neuter for Dogs

The Miami Veterinary Foundation is proud to support World Spay Day. February 23, 2021 marks the 26th anniversary of World Spay Day, an event which originated with the Doris Day Animal League in 1995 and became a program of the Humane Society of the United States when the two organizations merged in 2006.

World Spay day is recognized across the nation and internationally as a day to promote spaying and neutering, and to educate communities regarding the plight of homeless animals. Since its inception, many other organizations and individuals have joined in to provide financial support, volunteer, and participate in activities to promote World Spay Day. Here in South Florida, Miami–Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties have united in a tri-county effort to further the mission of World Spay Day both on World Spay Day and throughout the year.

To support the initiative and show its commitment, Miami Veterinary Foundation, in partnership with Miami Dade Animal Services, is offering income qualified individuals a free spay or neuter and a bonus bag of Hills Science Diet dog food. For more information please visit: www.miamivetfounation.org and call a participating clinic today!

Miami Veterinary Foundation’s mission is to increase access to veterinary care, promote responsible pet ownership, strengthen the human animal bond and support reduction of pet overpopulation in our community. Via our network of 22 participating clinics, our caring vets and their staff, approximately 5,000 cats and dogs are spayed or neutered annually.