Midway Sports reopens its doors on S. Dixie Hwy. In South Miami

Midway Sports, where Miami sports enthusiasts have shopped since 1975, has reopened under new ownership with a new location.

Mike Tosar bought the family-run business from Fermin Cabal in 2017 and after a few years of business planning and scouting for locations, Midway Sports has found its new place to call home in South Miami.

“I used to shop at Midway Sports in Mall of Americas when I was a kid and when I went to the mall one day I saw that the store was closing,” Tosar said. “I immediately saw it as an opportunity to take over and reinstill the value in the name, so I asked the Cabal family if I could purchase Midway Sports.”

Tosar recalls trips to Midway Sports with his father, Mike Tosar, former minor league baseball player and University of Miami Hurricane. Having grown up in Miami, Tosar attended Christopher Columbus High School and then graduated from Florida Christian High School in 2013. There he started at second base and helped his Florida Christian team advance to the state semi-finals his senior year.

“It’s been a rewarding experience taking over ownership of Midway Sports and putting the store back into the sporting goods spotlight,” Tosar said. “Customers will stop in and ask if is this the same Midway Sports — and I am proud to say that it is the same, just a new location.”

The store focuses on offering high-quality products with affordable pricing. Alongside brands like Nike, Under Armour, New Balance, Rawlings, and Wilson, Midway Sports offers high end, limited edition, and one-of-a-kind products.

“Midway Sports has always been a specialty sporting goods store and our goal is to take it to the next level by becoming the first sporting goods boutique,” Tosar explained.

Also a uniform dealer for local schools, Midway Sports outfits both the Coral Reef and St. Brendan’s high school baseball teams. They are licensed to offer Under Armour, New Balance and Rawlings uniforms and off of the Midway Sports website they have created online stores for the schools they uniform to provide them quick access to order their gear.

“We offer custom apparel along with embroidery and screen printing for any customer needs for sports, businesses, even family gatherings, and can customize anything from bats, hats, polos, T-shirts to baseball uniforms.”

The focus is on offering high-level customer experience and personalized services so that the customer returns knowing that they can find what it is they are looking for at Midway Sports.

“We take pride in quality service, our employees are product knowledgeable, the store owner is present and we offer services that can’t be found at your common sporting goods stores,” Tosar said.

In addition to the custom apparel, the store restrings and refurbishes baseball gloves that are old and torn up, and restrings tennis rackets that are worn and broken. The laces and strings are available in-store and online for purchase.

Having always been known for baseball, the store hopes that the expanded services attract athletes from other sports that include basketball, football, tennis and golf.

“We now offer one of the most unique services around and can turn your favorite pair of kicks into cleats,” Tosar said. “So if you have a favorite pair of Jordans or Nikes, we can customize them into baseball, football, golf and turf cleats. The only sport we don’t recommend this with is soccer because the shoe itself needs to be designed specifically for kicking the ball.”

While Midway Sports focuses on activewear and sporting goods, its sister store SoleFly Miami has become known as the lifestyle brand with a focus on offering predominant apparel brands and sneakers. SoleFly has two locations, in South Miami and Cutler Bay

For more information about Midway Sports and to make online purchases, visit midwaysports.com and follow on Instagram at @midwaysportinggoods. The new location for Midway Sports is 6400 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL 33143.