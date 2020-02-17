Mila, Miami’s newest rooftop restaurant officially opened on lincoln road

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This multi-sensory culinary destination merges Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines

On Wednesday, January 22, over 120 guests celebrated the nationally anticipated opening of MILA Restaurant with a seated dinner hosted by Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program and Moët & Chardon. The rooftop sanctuary is nestled on the second floor of Miami’s famed Lincoln Road. The fete commenced with a cocktail party serving St. Germain cocktails and an impressive bar presentation by Diageo World Class award-winning mixologists Mido Yahi and Jen Le Nechet. The guests enjoyed a four course meal starting with course one; a peekytoe crab daikon roll topped with MILA spices, lobster bisque and ossetra caviar. The second course was a choice between a turbot a la plancha, matsutake carpaccio and a twelve hour cooked waygu cheek a la Provençale. The following course was MILA Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier’s “mediterrasian” sushi selection. The dinner concluded with a dark chocolate mousse, mandarin confit, almond biscuit and a side of champagne granite. The elite crowd sipped on Moët & Chardon and Whispering Angel until around 11 PM.

“MILA appeals to inquisitive people, explorers and experience-seekers who have experienced culture and destinations and have an appetite for discovery, newness and having a good time,” says CEO and co-founder Gregory Galy. “MILA is the ideal place for those who appreciate luxury and refinement in an understated, relaxed environment and define themselves by their experiences.”

Founded by French Restaurateurs Marine and Gregory Galy, this rooftop restaurant totals 13,000 square feet and 266 seats offering a multi-sensory culinary experience that draws influences from the shores of the Mediterranean and Japan. Traditional Asian and Mediterranean eating practices inspire MILA’s cuisine. They are both healthful, nutritious and tasteful, and embrace a deep cultural significance for building and maintaining relationships and the importance of enjoying life.

“Not just a restaurant concept, MILA was created with the intent of giving guests a place to slow down, disconnect from the outside world and live in the moment with loved ones,” says co-owner Marine Galy. “Considering that food is love and life, MILA is the perfect opportunity to find peace and relax as they immerse themselves in the sanctuary.”

MILA is located at 800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Learn more about the brand by visiting www.milarestaurant.com.

Restaurant Hours:

Sunday – Wednesday | 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday | 6 p.m.-12 a.m.