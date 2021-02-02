Milam’s Markets planning to open store at Link at Douglas in 2022

Milam’s Markets, a family owned and operated grocer serving Miami-Dade County since 1984, will open its sixth location in 2022.

The new 25,000-square-foot market will be located at S. Dixie Highway (US1) and Douglas Road (SW 37th Avenue) at the Link at Douglas mixed use development. Link at Douglas is being developed by a joint venture between Miami-based real estate developers 13th Floor Investments and Adler Group, in partnership with global investment manager Barings.

Milam’s will occupy prime ground floor retail space at Cascade at Link at Douglas, a 36-story multifamily tower with 421 rental apartments. The highly anticipated real estate development will transform seven acres adjacent to Miami-Dade County’s Douglas Road Metrorail station into a mixed-use transit hub with residential, retail and commercial components.

All told, the development’s master plan will encompass 1,500 residential units; over 30,000 square-feet of retail space; a 250,000-square-foot office building, and a public plaza that connects with The Underline, a 10-mile-long linear park running from Downtown Miami to South Miami.

Construction of Cascade is currently underway, with completion expected in Summer 2022.

Construction currently is wrapping up at the development’s first tower, Core, a 22-story multifamily building with 312 rental apartments and 6,000 square feet of retail space, which is slated to open later this year in Quarter Two of 2021.

“Our new store will provide a shopping experience similar to our other stores. Not only will we be able to better serve those living on the west side of US-1 — trust us, we know how hard it can be to cross that intersection sometimes — but we will also be joining the ‘Urban Evolution’ and Metrorail redevelopment with our store having immediate access to the Douglas Metrorail Station,” said Kristie Milam, Milam’s Markets CMO and director of Real Estate.

“The addition of Milam’s to Link at Douglas compliments our strategy to develop a cohesive project with an attractive mix of uses that will transform the area,” said Adam Mait, who leads retail leasing for the Adler 13th Floor Joint Venture. “We are thrilled that our future residents and visitors will have a best-in-class grocer as part of our cutting-edge transit oriented development.”

Link at Douglas will set a new standard for urban living by catering to residents of Miami who are looking for ways to avoid road congestion through public transit while seeking a more connected lifestyle.

“We look forward to blending the Milam’s culture and décor with an evolving modern community and we are excited to meet the future residents of Link at Douglas,” Kristie Milam added. “They will be an extension of our family and we hope our store will be an extension of their home.”

Link at Douglas is being developed through a collaboration with Miami-Dade County in which the developers have entered into a ground lease for publicly owned land that will usher in privately funded transit and infrastructure upgrades at a critical connection point within the county’s transit system.’

Link at Douglas’ mobility plan includes connectivity to Metrorail, county buses and municipal trolleys. Additionally, the development will incorporate over $17 million in public infrastructure improvements, including a fully renovated Metrorail station, a public plaza with active retail, and a section of The Underline.

Link at Douglas marks the second partnership for 13th Floor Investments, Adler Group and Barings. The team developed Motion at Dadeland, a 294-unit transit-oriented rental community adjacent to Miami-Dade’s Dadeland North Metrorail Station, which opened to renters in March 2019.

Milam’s Market is a family owned and operated supermarket founded in 1984 by Thomas “Pop” Milam and his son, Allen, with the goal of providing Miami-Dade County a grocery shopping experience of unparalleled quality, extensive variety, and attentive service. Today, Milam’s has 11 involved family members and five established stores in Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach, Coral Gables, and Miami Springs. To find a location nearest you or find out how to get Milam’s delivered, visit www.milamsmarkets.com.