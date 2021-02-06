Mom and Pop grant applications now available to District 1 small business owners

Miami-Dade County small business owners in County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III’s district (District 1) can apply for up to $5,000 in grant money from Miami-Dade County’s Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program, which provides financial and technical assistance to qualified small businesses.

Applications are now available through Friday, Feb. 12 at www.miamidade.gov/district01. They also can be picked up at Vice Chairman Gilbert’s District 1 office, 16405 NW 25th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33054, or at Neighbors And Neighbors Association (NANA), located at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall Social and Economic Institute, 5120 NW 24th Ave., Miami, FL 33142. Completed application packages will be accepted starting Feb. 15 through Feb. 22 by 4 p.m. They must be hand-delivered to either the District 1 office or NANA, at the addresses listed above. No late applications will be accepted.

To be eligible, businesses must be located in District 1 and not be part of a national chain.

There will be an information workshop on Zoom explaining the requirements on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Zoom meeting information can be found on the online application.

For additional information, call Victoria Goss of NANA at 305-756-0605.