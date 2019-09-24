Moss Foundation’s ‘Back to School Drive’ raises over $47,000 for S. Fla. students

The 2019-20 school year is off to a great start for students at 18 South Florida schools thanks to the Moss Foundation.

The nonprofit, with support and contributions from employees, subcontractors, and vendors of Moss Construction, collected $47,670 worth of school supplies for their 14th annual

“Back to School Drive.” The supplies were delivered to 18 Title I schools and organizations in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

The donations included back packs, uniforms, aftercare pantry items, standard school supplies, ear phones, hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, socks, and underwear.

“We are continually inspired by the dedication and generosity of our business partners who answer the call every year to give to this great cause,” said Chad Moss, president of the Moss Foundation.

In addition, across the country Moss Construction offices joined in the foundation’s efforts which resulted in Title I schools and organizations in Hawaii, California, Texas, Tampa and Orlando also receiving “Back to School” donations.

“At our core, the Moss Foundation is about giving back to the communities that have welcomed us and that we call home,” Moss said. “We are honored to be able to help these students start off their school year on a positive note.”

Moss Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to assisting non-profit organizations and communities throughout the nation under the leadership of president Chad Moss. Created by Moss & Associates, a national privately held construction firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, the foundation prides itself in giving back to the community and enhancing its surrounding areas.