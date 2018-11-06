Mouse King, a local tradition,to return for holiday season

Mouse King, a family-friendly South Florida holiday tradition written by Sesame Street veteran Noel MacNeal and renowned composer Jim Camacho, returns to the Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57 Ave. in South Miami, for a sixth season, Dec. 7-9 and 14-16.

The magical “Kingdom of Sweets” comes alive once more as Mouse King revisits the story of The Nutcracker as told from the point of view of the mice.

With master puppeteers and guest artists from New York City, along with a cast of talented child actors from the Miami community, Mouse King brings an imaginative twist on The Nutcracker to life. Due to five consecutive years of sellouts and by popular demand, this year’s production will enjoy a second weekend of performances for the first time.

Performances are: Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 p.m.

Tickets: start at $25 online at http://mousekingtickets.com; reserved seating is available. Pre-sale tickets highly recommended, as shows will sell out.

More information is available at www.JimCamacho.com or by calling 800-838-3006.