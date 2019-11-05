Mouse King returns for 7th holiday season in December

Mouse King, a family-friendly holiday musical and South Florida tradition written by Sesame Street veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning singer/songwriter Jim Camacho, all about

“The Key to Christmas,” returns to for a seventh holiday season to the The Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57 Ave. in South Miami, Dec. 13-15, 20-22.

Mouse King revisits the story of The Nutcracker as told from the point of view of the mice.

With master puppeteers and guest artists from New York City, along with a cast of talented child actors from the Miami area, Mouse King brings an imaginative twist on the Nutcracker to life. Due to six consecutive years of sellouts and by popular demand, this year’s production will enjoy a second weekend of performances.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15th, 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets: start at $25 online at http://mousekingtickets.com; reserved seating is available.

Pre-sale tickets highly recommended, as shows will sell out.

For more information visit www.JimCamacho.com or Call 800-838-3006.