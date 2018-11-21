MOUSE KING Returns for a Sixth Holiday Season December 7 – 9 and 14 – 16

The magical “Kingdom of Sweets” comes alive once more. MOUSE KING, the family-friendly holiday musical and South Florida tradition written by Sesame Street veteran Noel MacNeal and award-winning singer / songwriter / prolific composer of children’s musical theater Jim Camacho, will enjoy an extended run at The Mandelstam Theater next month. Tickets for the show, which plays Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 7, 8, and 9, as well as 14, 15, and 16, are on sale now at www.MouseKingTickets.com.

MOUSE KING follows the adventures of Mouserick, the furry future monarch, by revisiting the story of The Nutcracker from the point of view of the mice. With a cast of master puppeteers and guest artists from New York City, along with talented local child actors, MOUSE KING brings an imaginative twist on the classic Russian ballet to life. Five consecutive years of sell outs and popular demand drove the need for a second weekend of performances for the first time.

“We are truly excited to be rolling out the show once again and I am looking forward to the curtains going up on what will be another fantastic cast,” says Camacho. “I am humbled and grateful for the response and the support given to our production. This show is truly a labor of love and holiday cheer.” Jim has written the music for several high-profile musicals, including ones that have played off-Broadway, and been part of the Bronx Zoo’s “Boo at the Zoo” celebrations.

The action is fast-paced, the music is brilliant and memorable, and the characters are loveable and instantly unforgettable. Spoiler alert: the mouse does become king. The Mandelstam Theater is located at 8530 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL 33143. Tickets start at $25 online and reserved seating is available. Pre-show purchase is highly recommended, as shows will sell out.

A long-time South Miami resident, Camacho is also a prolific recording artist. Beginning with the major-label rock band he co-founded with his brother John called The Goods, he has released many full length collections and singles, penned music for artists such as Ilona, Johnny Reid, Jason Morton and the Chesapeake Sons, Ana Cristina Cash, Chloe Lang, Ex Norwegian, and Alex Di Leo. He’s also launched a YouTube series about South Florida artists called “Adventures in Songwriting”, and is set to release a new collection of music he created with John Camacho in early 2019.

For more information, visit www.JimCamacho.com or call 800.838.3006.

ABOUT JIM CAMACHO

Miami native Jim Camacho is prolific at writing songs, musicals and scoring children’s theater productions. His initial foray into theater began with Fools’ Paradise, which was directed and choreographed by the acclaimed Jonathan Cerullo. The show ran as a full production in Miami and played to sold out workshops in New York. He has collaborated with Sesame Street and Disney veteran Noel MacNeal on several “Boo at the Zoo” Bronx Zoo productions, as well as Mouse King, which has become a new South Florida holiday tradition, enjoying annual sell out performances each year since premiering in 2013.

Camacho co-founded and led the standout group The Goods, which was active during the 1990s, worked with legendary producer Tom Dowd, won the prestigious “Album of the Year” Florida Jammy award, and reached #1 on the Billboard Florida Radio & Record charts with their single “I’m Not Average”. Their high-energy live show, outstanding musicianship and relentless touring led them to sign their second recording contract, this time with Polygram Records, and be featured in a VH1 documentary. The Goods shared the stage with Pearl Jam, The Smithereens, Cracker and Matthew Sweet, among others.



In 2017, Camacho launched a web series called “Adventures in Songwriting”, which features fellow songwriters in a laid-back interview setting and pairs the host and the guest in a challenge to write a song in 30 minutes. The new creative output is performed at the end of the segment, and all of the tracks from the five episodes taped and webcast so far are being mixed for an EP release due in early ’19.

Jim spent part of 2018 writing for artists such as Johnny Reid, Jason Morton and the Chesapeake Sons, Ana Christina Cash, as part of a stable of Nashville-based AbFab publishing house songwriters. Camacho is also working on a full-length solo project, his first full-length since the critically-lauded Beachfront Defeat, as well as collaborating with brother John on new music.



For more information, visit www.JimCamacho.com.