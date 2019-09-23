Moving forward with the Downtown South Miami Business District

After years of efforts between the Red Sunset Merchants Association, the downtown South Miami property owner’s association, Hometown Inc., and the City, we are finally in a position to move forward with the Downtown South Miami Business District (BID).

On August 5, 2017, the South Miami City Commission adopted Resolution No.168-17-14969 authorizing the creation of a special assessment district which must be approved by a majority of affected property owners in the BID District. The District shall be known as the Downtown South Miami Business Improvement District and consist of what is current known as the South Miami Downtown or Hometown (BID District).

In general, the BID will provide to the downtown, programs that include marketing, landscaping and aesthetics, special events, advocacy, maintenance and public relations. Downtown South Miami needs a tool like this to compete for consumers and businesses with more and more destinations that are emerging throughout Miami-Dade County. The BID is also a concept that has successfully been implemented in such areas as Miracle Mile, Coconut Grove, Lincoln Road and Wynwood.

This is the perfect tool to help every property owners and merchant of the downtown to succeed as the Shops of Sunset reposition to also positively impact our neighborhood which has suffered economically in recent years.

The ballot and a self-addressed, stamped, envelope for mailing of your ballot to the City Clerk has been sent to all property commercial property owners within the BID District. The ballot must be returned to the City Clerk within 30 days of receipt of the Ballot.

Completed ballots shall be mailed to:

Office of the City Clerk

City of South Miami

6130 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143-5040

If you would like to request that your ballot(s) be picked up, you may call the Office of the City Clerk at 305-663-6340.

Additional information regarding the proposed Business Improvement District, including the Business Plan, is available under Latest News on the City’s website at www.southmiamifl.gov

Please consider our request, it is not asking a lot and there is no better and more economical way of helping our downtown at a time that it so desperately needs the help.

If you are a merchant or City of South Miami commercial property customer, please encourage your landlord to approve the BID.

Thank you for your consideration.