My Wild Artistic Goose Chase

If you want to know what’s going on anywhere in the world, go to the internet, right? I did, and here’s what happened. I apologize in advance for all the sarcasm I’m about to drop.

I wanted to know what was going on in Miami beginning the weekend of January 24, so I went to Google, to Siri, and began digging. It wasn’t easy to find anything worthwhile. When you search events for January, you get heaps of Super Bowl crap, which I suspect, a lot of people actually love, but let’s not get into this now. Not being terribly interested in the $995 Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, Meek Mill, or DaBaby ticket at either Marlins Park or American Airlines Arena despite the VIP entrance, comped overpriced champagne, unlimited Clevelander access, and undoubtedly Chinese-made swag, I too moved on.

The various Bud Light concerts with DJ Khaled, DaBaby, Maroon 5, and Guns N’ Roses also didn’t resonate. Even less interesting were the reeking of desperation but maybe I’ll meet someone to take me away from all this Leigh Steinberg and Gronk Parties. I ignored a $1897 ticket to a party at the Residence Inn on the Beach and an $8863 ticket to something called the Party Deck on Beach, but thought that while there are a multitude of good arguments for sensible capitalism, these are not among them.

I found out about Fairchild Garden’s International Chocolate Festival when I clicked further and the art of hype hipped me to this headline: Indulge your Senses in Paradise. No offense but, Public Relations is one horrible field, is it not?

Thwarted at every turn, I relied upon memory. I looked up the legitimately good local stuff: Miami Light Project, SMDCAC, Olympia Theater, the Colony, Manuel Artime, Dade County Auditorium, and Gables Stage. At these sites, more or less, I found what I was looking for. These are, among others, the soul of our homegrown Miami creativity.

I hit paydirt at the bottom of the Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre’s webpage. There, they thank their sponsors, creative sponsors, and organizations. Curious, I began clicking until I found myself on the official site of Greater Miami and the Beaches.

Immediately, of course, Super Bowl LIV and its Godzilla like ability to devour all information space was at the top of the page, but I’m not that easily swayed, despite their inspiration to “Get in on the Excitement”. Instead, I found the Multicultural Miami page and got further lost. But below that was the most time-sucking page I could find – an interactive invitation to explore Miami’s neighborhoods, so after reading this – Miami is a paradise of oceanfront cities, urban hubs, and charming villages. Click on the map to explore some of Miami’s diverse neighborhoods or visit our Neighborhoods Page to explore all of Miami’s amazing areas – I began to do just that.

Temporarily suspending my disdain, I have to say that this is a beautiful page with lots to explore, so I did, and I still am. The link to Papo Llega y Pon and subsequent outing to Overtown were delicious.

I still don’t know what’s going on the weekend of January 24, but hey…