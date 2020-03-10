Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club offering ‘Summer Savings’ deal

If a fun and relaxing getaway to a beachfront resort in Southwest Florida this summer sounds appealing, you should check out the enticing “Summer Savings” deal that is being offered by the AAA Four-Diamond-rated Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club.

Available for stays from June 1 to Sept. 30, the promotion provides a 20 percent discount off accommodations for stays of one or two nights, or a 30 percent discount off accommodations for stays of three or more nights.

Known for its picturesque setting on the pristine white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, the 125-acre resort is Southwest Florida’s only resort directly on the beach with an on-site championship golf course, world-class spa, and award-winning tennis center. Also, guests at the lush resort always benefit from no resort fees, complimentary valet parking and self-parking, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Complemented by seven miles of pristine soft white-sand beach, the picturesque resort features a par-71 championship golf course that was dramatically redesigned in 2016 by golf icon and acclaimed course designer Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with renowned course architect John Sanford. Featuring five tees, ranging from 4,800 yards to over 6,900 yards, the course was designed to challenge the best players but also be enjoyable for all golfers.

The resort’s full-service spa offers an impressive array of relaxing massages, refreshing body treatments, restorative facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair salon services.

Designed in classic Florida style, The Spa features nine individual spa treatment rooms, separate women’s and men’s relaxation areas and locker rooms, saunas, Aromatherapy Steam Rooms, whirlpool Jacuzzis, a fitness center, an aerobics studio, and a salon. Available treatments include Hot Stone Massage, Signature Sea Salt Scrub, HydraFacial, Aroma-Reflexology Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Pro-Radiance Brightening Facial, Moisture Rich Conditioning Wrap, Ultimate Lifting Facial, Espresso Mud Detoxifying Wrap, Luxe Manicure, Aromatherapy Facial, and the traditional Swedish Massage. Located in the resort’s three-story, 74,000-square-foot Clubhouse, The Spa overlooks the resort’s championship golf course.

In addition, the resort features a beachfront pool complex with two pools, whirlpools and locker facilities; the Mary C. Watkins Tennis Center with six Har-Tru courts; Beach Kids Club, a complimentary daily recreational program for children ages 5-12; beach rentals, and retail shops.

The resort also offers multiple restaurants and lounges, which include the signature beachfront restaurant HB’s on the Gulf featuring indoor and outdoor dining; Broadwell’s restaurant overlooking the golf course, and The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, recognized as one of the best places to view a Southwest Florida sunset.

Guest rooms and suites feature cool tropical colors; flat-panel televisions; patio or balcony (with a view of the Gulf, golf course or the lush resort interior); coffee maker, and refrigerator.

Situated just blocks from Naples’ renowned shopping districts of fashionable Fifth Avenue South and historic Third Street South, the resort also is within minutes of shopping at Venetian Village, Waterside Shops, Bayfront and Tin City.

Guests can experience the area by taking tours of the Everglades, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Corkscrew Swamp, The Botanical Gardens, or the Conservancy Nature Center. Boat and fishing trips also can be arranged at the hotel. Other leisure time activities can include Naples’ outstanding museums, theatres, and art galleries.

“The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is perfect for a relaxing getaway,” said Jason Parsons, the resort’s general manager. “It is absolutely beautiful here. Plus, there is something at the resort to please almost anyone. Whether you wish to relax on the beach or by one of the beachfront pools, play a round of golf, enjoy a refreshing service at The Spa, play tennis, shop at Naples’ famous shopping districts just blocks away, or watch a breathtaking sunset, you just can’t beat the offerings or unparalleled setting of The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. The ‘Summer Savings’ deal simply provides even more reason to visit.”

To take advantage of the “Summer Savings” offer, call 800-237-7600 or 239- 261-2222, or visit NaplesBeachHotel.com, specifically the “Book Now” > “Specials and Packages” section on the website. Note that the offer is based on availability, may not be combined with any other offer, and blackout dates may apply. The offer is not available on holiday weekends or special events, and is not applicable to groups.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples. An exceptional tropical getaway, the resort is rich in hospitality and tradition. For more information, visit NaplesBeachHotel.com.