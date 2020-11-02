Neat Streets Miami program awards village Street Tree Matching Grant

In an effort to expand Miami-Dade County’s tree canopy by leveraging local resources, Neat Streets Miami recently awarded the Village of Palmetto Bay a Street Tree Matching Grant for its Shading Palmetto Bay in the amount of $8,386.25.

In its fifth year, Neat Streets Miami’s street tree program awarded 19 organizations matching grants to advance the Million Trees Miami initiative, a community-wide effort to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy for Miami-Dade County.

“The Village of Palmetto Bay is proud to be one of the recipients for the Neat Streets grant,” said Village Mayor Karyn Cunningham. “As the Village of Parks and a designated Tree City USA participant, this grant provides the opportunity for the village to educate people about the value of tree resources and the importance of sustainable tree management. It also engages individuals and organizations in advancing tree planting and care across the community and creates a better quality of life for our residents.”

As part of this project, the village planted a total of 45 trees — nine satin leaf, nine crape myrtle, nine pigeon plum, nine black ironwood and nine green buttonwood trees — to provide shade and beautify the community. Trees not only provide aesthetics and beauty to the community, they help keep our air clean, create a positive impact on nature by providing shelter to animals, and shade sidewalks and roadways for pedestrians and bikers.

Made possible through the county’s Tree Trust Fund, preference was given to areas with low tree canopy and low-to-moderate income populations.

Launched by Neat Streets Miami, the Million Trees Miami initiative is a community-wide effort to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy cover for Miami-Dade County. Neat Streets Miami is a multi-jurisdictional county board dedicated to the maintenance and beautification of transportation corridors, gateways and connections.