New AT&T store opens at Point Royale Shopping Center on S. Dixie Highwy

A new AT&T store recently opened in Cutler Bay to bring the company’s products and services closer to customers. The store is in the Point Royale Shopping Center at 19103 S. Dixie Hwy.

With the opening of this new location, there are now 65 AT&T stores in Miami-Dade County.

“Our promise is to provide customers a convenient and world-class retail experience wherever they live, work, and play,” said JR Luna, AT&T vice president/general manager for Florida. “These new stores will help us better serve our South Florida customers.”

The new Cutler Bay store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to traditional AT&T brick-and-mortar stores, customers may have the opportunity to visit these other AT&T retail formats:

Pop-Up: smaller, flexible format in apartment buildings and other locations in dense urban environments;

Mobile: AT&T experience on wheels at concerts, festivals, sporting events and the like, and

Kiosk: self-service, bring-your-own-device kiosk where customers can activate service within minutes.

For those who want an on-demand store experience when and where they choose, personal delivery and expert device setup is available in select markets at no extra cost thanks to AT&T Ready to Go.