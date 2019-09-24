New executive chef joins East Ridge at Cutler Bay

East Ridge at Cutler Bay recently announced that Stan Hodes has been named executive chef for the life plan community which offers independent living, assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing.

Executive Chef Hodes has extensive experience in healthcare, hospitality and cruise ship dining services. Previously, he was executive chef and manager of Dining Services Operations at Baptist Hospital of Miami, a position he held for 27 years.

Chef Hodes has worked as an executive sous chef with Marriott Hotels at the Orlando World Center, Biscayne Bay Marriott and the Casa Magna Resort in Cancun, Mexico. He has been the sous chef at Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Marriott Inflight division and chef of Kings Bay Country Club.

Educated in Mallorca, Spain, he received a bachelor’s degree in Culinary Arts and Hotel Management from Bournemouth College of Technology in England.

During his extensive career he has received accolades for innovation. In 2008, Chef Hodes was named the winner of the Premier Healthcare Alliance’s Illuminating Excellence Award for his exceptional leadership in the healthcare foodservice field. In 2009, he was recognized by Health Leaders magazine as one of the top 20 most innovative Food Service Executives in America.

For Premier Healthcare Alliance which operates one of the leading healthcare purchasing networks and nation’s most comprehensive repository of hospital clinical and financial information he is a founding member of the organization’s Culinary Committee. He currently works with leading chefs in designing health food programs for hospitals, schools, assisted living communities along with colleges and universities.

Chef Hodes is eager to share with East Ridge residents his passion for cooking and introduce new items on their menu. East Ridge’s dining venues are open daily and serve three meals a day. He plans to incorporate farm-to-table produce that can be sourced locally from neighboring farms in the Homestead area.

East Ridge at Cutler Bay is Miami-Dade County’s only true life care retirement community.

The not-for-profit community draws from the neighborhood charm of suburban Cutler Bay and the vibrancy of Miami in a lush tropical setting of 76 acres, located at 19301 SW 87 Ave. The community offers a continuum of care including independent and assisted living apartment homes in a true neighborhood setting, respite and skilled nursing care, and rehabilitation services available within Three Palms Health Center.

