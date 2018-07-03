New features promised for village’s July 4th celebration

This year’s annual Palmetto Bay July 4th event, which attracted some 5,000 people in 2017, will have a number of new features intended to make it even more spectacular. Festivities are from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palmetto Bay Village Hall, 9705 E. Hibiscus St.

New this year, the fireworks display will shoot out of three points in Palmetto Bay Park and will be synchronized to music.

Before the fireworks show there will be live music, lasers, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, a kids fun zone and street entertainment.

Soloist Ricky Valido, who will begin the entertainment, is a Cuban American singer, songwriter, guitarist and performer who describes his music as “modern traditional classic country.” Next will be Van Gogh Listens, a band that performs a fusion of jazz, rock, funk originals and covers. Then there’ll be an LED Robot Performance.

Fanny Carmona, Parks and Recreation director, is looking forward to the big event and has a suggestion.

“We encourage everyone to arrive at 6 p.m. or earlier to get a good parking spot — as well as a good viewing spot,” Carmona said. “Spectators who arrive first will be able to successfully stake out a prime area to set up their blankets and chairs and enjoy the entire evening with us.”

The prime viewing areas for the fireworks show at 9 p.m. are the Palmetto Bay Village Hall parking lot; Franjo road between SW 180th Street and S. Dixie Highway, and the southeast open field area of Palmetto Bay Park (directly east of softball field #6), 17535 SW 95 Ave., which is a safe distance from where the fireworks launch, in the center of the park’s softball complex.

Emceeing the event will be “The Voice of the Miami Heat,” Michael Baiamonte. The National Anthem will be sung by Samantha Zaitman, an 11-year-old attending Palmetto Middle School. Presentation of Colors will be by the Senior High School JROTC.

Event planners are asking residents to bring their own lawn chairs, sunscreen, bug spray and “any patriotic attire you may have.” And please note that personal fireworks and personal barbecue grills are not permitted near or at event premises.

The three top level sponsors this year are South Motors, The Collection/Audi and Nicklaus Children’s Palmetto Bay Outpatient & Urgent Care Center, who have made the event possible.