New restaurant owner adapts to ‘new normal’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Opening a new restaurant is never easy, but when Antonio Garcia decided to branch out from the real estate business he was accustomed to and open a gourmet restaurant in a vacant property he had in South Miami, he had no idea of the difficulties ahead.

Originally named “Time Machine: Gourmandine Bistro,” an exclusive high-end restaurant with special meals prepared by a gourmet chef by appointment, the restaurant opened in late January, and a few months later was facing the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the original luxury dining-in experience no longer practical due to the restrictions and many people facing loss of income, Garcia decided to reinvent the bistro as something more appropriate for take-out and delivery meals that are more affordable.

“I changed the concept due to the pandemic and the economic turmoil,” Garcia said. “Today we are open and in service as Latin Wraps and Bowls. I have placed into motion the concept of bringing the flavors from Latin America into a modern and easy way to enjoy wraps and bowls.”

As before, the restaurant is unique and not part of a chain. Garcia stresses that even though the flavors of the wraps are Latin, they don’t fry anything and also have two Vegan wraps and two vegetarian wraps.

“Very flavorful wraps that you can enjoy without guilt,” he said.

Garcia explained that the idea came from his youth.

“When I arrived in America in 1970, my parents always told me they missed the flavors of their homeland and that I must always love America,” Garcia said. “So I made that promise possible by creating Latin Wraps and Bowls.”

Latin Wraps and Bowls is located at 6635 S. Dixie Hwy. in the shopping center on the southeast corner at Ludlam Road. Their phone number is 305-456-1982 and food can be ordered through doordash.com, grubhub.com, ubereats.com, and seamless.com. Visit the website at https://latinwrapsandbowls.com/.