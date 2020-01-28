NFL star to host ‘LIV Life’ Party Super Bowl Week

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter is helping Gift of Life Marrow Registry fight leukemia and other blood diseases with a special Super Bowl LIV celebration in Miami Beach on Jan. 29.

Carter, a former wide receiver for the Eagles, Vikings and Dolphins, will host Gift of Life’s “LIV Life” Party at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach. The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“I am thrilled and honored to be hosting LIV Life with Gift of Life Marrow Registry,” said Carter, a resident of Boca Raton, where Gift of Life is headquartered. “Together we’ll celebrate Super Bowl LIV week and, in the process, help save even more lives.”

General admission tickets to LIV Life are $125, while VIP tickets, which include entrance to a VIP player area, are $500. LIV Life also will feature other current and former professional athletes and a meeting of a Gift of Life stem cell donor and recipient. The open bar party will support Gift of Life’s mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma and some 100 other blood diseases through blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants.

“We are deeply grateful for Cris’s support,” said Jay Feinberg, Gift of Life founder and CEO.

“With his help, LIV Life will create an amazing legacy for Super Bowl week festivities in Miami and beyond.”

For more details, visit www.giftoflife.org/liv or contact Gift of Life’s Robyn Malek, at rmalek@giftoflife.org.

Since it’s start in 1991, Gift of Life Marrow Registry has grown to more than 363,000 individuals who have volunteered to donate blood stem cells or bone marrow to save a life.

To date, Gift of Life has facilitated over 17,200 matches for those with leukemia, lymphoma, sickle cell, and nearly 100 other diseases, resulting in more than 3,559 transplants.

For more details about Gift of Life, contact Ariel Taub, at ariel@puderpr.com

To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.