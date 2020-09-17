Nick Duran deserves your vote for Florida State Representative District 112

In his first two terms in the Legislature, Nicholas X. Duran passed several bills expanding access to health care, taking on the opioid epidemic and protected students and graduates dealing with school loans.

He is currently serving his second term as a Florida State Representative for District 112.

The bills he passed include modernizing the prescription drug-monitoring program. He has also brought home about $11 million to District 112 in Miami. Those appropriation projects take action on big issues facing Floridians including mental health, sea-level rise, affording housing and water integrity.

He was a part of The Children’s Movement of Florida, one of the state’s largest early childhood organizations, in 2010. In 2013, he was State Director for Enroll America in Florida, managing a team of over 40 staffers and five offices that worked to make sure every Floridian had access to quality, affordable health care.

Currently, he is the executive director of the Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

Nick serves on the board of trustees for the Miami-Dade County Public Health Trust – Jackson Health System, and is on the board of directors for Epilepsy Florida. He is immediate past chair of the University of South Florida Covering Kids and Families State Coalition, and is a former board member for the Children’s Trust.

Nick received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, and a law degree from New York Law School. He is a native South Floridian and lives in Coconut Grove with his wife, Danielle, and two kids.

In November, Miami’s Community Newspapers endorses Nick’s request for a third term representing Miami.