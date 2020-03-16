Nolan Reynolds International unveils images of The Residences at THesis

Nolan Reynolds International, a recognized leader in real estate investment, development and hospitality operations, recently revealed the first images of The Residences at THēsis in Coral Gables.

Comprised of 204 premium apartments, the new upscale residences are located at Paseo de la Riviera, a mixed-use development situated on S. Dixie Highway across from the University of Miami and adjacent to Jaycee Park and the Riviera neighborhood.

The residences range from studios to three bedrooms and offer a wide array of floorplans. Apartment hunters looking for lavish convenience will be delighted by the upscale design including designer quartz countertops, customizable closets, spa-inspired baths with LED-surround vanity mirrors and premium appliances, all with the backdrop of skyline views.

As part of Paseo de la Riviera, residents will have access to two chef-driven restaurants, an elevated pool deck with food and beverage service, contemporary co-working spaces, and a wide range of community and wellness inspired events and experiences.

Advancements at the Paseo de la Riviera development, designed by Jorge Hernandez Architects and Gensler, come at a time of unprecedented growth for the city of Coral Gables. With convenient access to Metrorail, The Residences at THēsis provides an unrivaled location and easy commute in and out of the typically congested area.