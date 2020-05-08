North Shore Medical Center Appoints Armando Aguilera Emergency Room Director

North Shore Medical Center welcomes Armando Aguilera, BSN, RN as its new hospital emergency department director. In his new role, Aguilera will be responsible for managing clinical nursing staff and administrative planning for emergency services.

Aguilera has more than 12 years of experience providing emergency department care. For the last 3 years, he served as ED assistant nurse manager at sister facility, Coral Gables Hospital. Aguilera was responsible for providing operational and administrative support to the ED department director as well as collaborating with the ER clinical nurse specialist, medical director, physicians, and clinical staff to manage, assess and enhance patient care and patient satisfaction. Aguilera also provided guidance on nursing practice, hiring and retention, budgeting and quality improvement.

“We are excited to welcome Armando to North Shore Medical Center,” said Mark Racicot, hospital CEO. “He is truly committed to providing excellent patient care and enhancing the experience for our patients in a safe environment.”

Aguilera earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Miami Dade College School of Nursing and just graduated from the University of Turabo where he earned his Master’s degree in Family Nurse Practitioner. He is also a member of the American Nurses Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.