Now you can dine and dance at Bellmo´nt Spanish Restaurant

Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant, a family-owned and operated restaurant established in 2013 and serving traditional Spanish cuisine on Miracle Mile, presents Dine and Dance in The Gables, a new option to visitors and locals to party in beautiful downtown Coral Gables.

Dine and Dance in The Gables is offered every Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring a local band, “Coconut Project,” under the artistic direction of Camilo Rodriguez. The band’s repertoire includes the Top 40 hits in English and Spanish to attract a multicultural crowd.

Bellmónt also has launched a new refreshing cocktail menu featuring the traditional Mojito, Passion Fruit Margarita, Grenadine Martini to name a few.

Bellmónt welcomes all patrons to stay after dinner, or they can just show up after 10 p.m. to enjoy delicious tapas, house-made drinks, and live entertainment. No cover necessary, but consumption is required.

“We are very excited to open a dance floor on Saturday nights. The band is amazing, our food superb, and our new drinks delicious, if you love Coral Gables, you can now dine, stay, and party in The Gables,” said owner Sergio Catalina Bellmónt, a native of Madrid, Spain.

“If you have not yet visited us, we invite you to witness yourself why we have a unique place.”

Husband and wife duo Sergio and Claudia are the proud owners and can be found at the restaurant daily. Their dedication and commitment is present in every corner of the restaurant, from the freshest ingredients used in the kitchen, to personally welcoming patrons and ensuring everyone who walks in has an unforgettable dining experience.

Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant is located at 339 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. The restaurant is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, noon to 10 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 1:00 a.m., and Sundays noon to 7 p.m., and offers lunch, dinner, catering, as well as menus for private events. They offer Flamenco Shows every Friday night and a live band on Saturdays after 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bellmontrestaurant.com.