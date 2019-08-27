Ocaquatics Swim School joins village to distribute backpacks

For the third year the Village of Palmetto Bay and Ocaquatics Swim School joined togther to provide backpacks and school supplies to students in the village through donations and help for distribution from Miami-Dade Police outreach officers.

Mayor Karyn Cunningham purchased and contributed 50 backpacks for the effort and families that attend the swim school donated a variety of school supplies to fill them. Once ready, the filled backpacks were then distributed, with the help of the Village Policing Unit, at Coral Reef Elementary, Dr. Henry Perrine Academy of the Arts, Southwood Middle School and Howard Drive Elementary.

“We are proud to partner with Ocaquatics Swim School and our Village of Palmetto Bay Policing Unit to make sure that every student attending Palmetto Bay schools is ready to start the year off right,” Mayor Cunningham said. “Fostering these kind of business partnerships where our children and schools benefit sets a great example the community and helps us all to be a part of something bigger.”

Miren Oca, owner of Ocaquatics Swim Schools, including the Eureka location at 11101 SW 176 St., was pleased to participate once more in the annual effort.

“We love working with the Village of Palmetto Bay in this effort at the beginning of each school year,” Oca said. “We are grateful for the opportunity for our fabulous families of Ocaquatics Swim School to give back to the community.”