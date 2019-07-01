ORANGE BOWL GENERATES MORE THAN $260 MILLION IN ECONOMIC IMPACT FOR SOUTH FLORIDA IN 2018-19

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One

Orange Bowl is Primary Economic Driver

The 2018-19 Orange Bowl Festival, including the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital Orange Bowl, generated a total of $261.4 million in new economic impact and media exposure value for South Florida. This is nearly 15% more than the last time the Capital One Orange Bowl hosted the College Football Playoff Semifinal (2015-2016).

Overall, it is estimated from the study that Orange Bowl events drew approximately 67,050 visitors to the area, including 88% of the game attendees from outside of South Florida. It is also estimated that the events generated 93,300 incremental hotel room nights throughout the region.

“The Orange Bowl Committee was created more than 85 years ago with the mission of generating tourism for South Florida through an annual football game and supporting events,” said José Romano, Orange Bowl Committee President & Chair. “In addition to generating significant economic impact, the public’s support of the game and our events enables the Orange Bowl to give back to our community thru our four pillars of outreach. The ability to host a College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl every three years is a tremendous opportunity to showcase all of the amenities South Florida has to offer visitors.”

It is estimated that Orange Bowl events generated more than $32 million in new federal, state & local taxes and supported more than 1,500 annual full and part-time jobs that generated nearly $62 million in wages, according to the study. The total economic impact figure contains $81.5 million in media exposure value for South Florida, including more than 19 million viewers for the game on ESPN and a week’s worth of pre-game coverage live from South Beach.

“The Capital One Orange Bowl has been a staple of our community since the 1930s and its impact on our region is far-reaching, supporting jobs and providing a valuable boost to our economy,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Miami is world renowned as a big event destination, and we are delighted to welcome the thousands of visitors who celebrate over the New Year’s holiday with us at the Capital One Orange Bowl every year. Over the next 5 years, we look forward to hosting two more exciting Playoff Semifinals and the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2021.”

“Greater Fort Lauderdale is a sports fan’s dream and we are delighted to share in the excitement and national media attention the Orange Bowl brings to our sun-kissed shores each year,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a win-win for Broward County, which welcomes thousands of celebrating sports enthusiasts each year for the game and events leading up to it.”

2018-19 Orange Bowl Events, including College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

By the Numbers

$261.4 million Total Economic Impact and added Media Value $179.9 million Total New Economic Output $81.5 million Added Media Exposure Value $32 million 1,530 $62.2 million 67,050 93,300 88% Taxes Generated Full and Part-Time Jobs Supporting Orange Bowl Events Personal Earnings from 1,530 Jobs Supported Visitors from Outside South Florida Incremental Hotel Room Nights Percentage of those in attendance during 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl from outside South Florida

(Source for above economic activity is Rockport Analytics, which was commissioned by the Orange Bowl to develop an independent estimate of the quantifiable benefits of Orange Bowl events from May 2018-April 2019).