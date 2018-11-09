ORANGE BOWL TO HOST ANNUAL CHEER CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED BY METRO BY T-MOBILE THIS SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

WHO: The Orange Bowl Committee – Annual Orange Bowl Cheer Championships presented by Metro by T-Mobile
WHAT: The event offers over 1,600 OBYFA cheerleaders the opportunity to compete in a one-day competition. Teams will compete in five
different divisions: mini, peewee, prep, varsity and pro.
The Orange Bowl has invested more than $7 million in South Florida Youth Sports Programs since the start of the OBYFA program in 1999. Now in its 20th year, the OBYFA presented by Metro by T-Mobile benefits approximately 13,000 youth football players and cheerleaders in eight leagues reaching from Lake Okeechobee to Key West.
The Orange Bowl Cheer Championships are presented by Metro by T-Mobile and are joined by the following associate sponsors: American Airlines, CiCis Pizza, Clutch Insurance, Comcast, Dave & Buster’s, Marathon Petroleum Company, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute (MOSMI), Nike, Sunshine Health and Toyota.
For more information or to register online, please visit: orangebowl.org
WHEN: Sunday, November 11, 2018
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Rick Case Arena at the Don Taft Center at Nova Southeastern University
3301 College Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314
