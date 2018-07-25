Orange Bowl to Host Sixth Annual Family Fun & Fit Day Presented by Sunshine Health

Free Event to Take Place at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens

The sixth annual Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day presented by Sunshine Health will be held on Sat., Aug. 4 at 10:00 a.m., at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature activities for the entire family including food trucks, music, games, raffle giveaways, bounce houses, caricaturists and face painting for children. Kids in attendance will receive free haircuts and free backpacks filled with school supplies so they’re prepared for the upcoming school year.

“We are thrilled to host the sixth annual Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day and make a positive impact in our community,” said Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair Sean Pittman. “This event affords us the opportunity to provide families and children in South Florida the essentials to be successful in school and to live a healthier, more active life.”

The event, previously known as the Orange Bowl Health and Wellness Fair, will feature more than 60 vendors who will be providing a variety of products, services and essentials for families in attendance.

“The Orange Bowl Family Fun and Fit Day gives hundreds of South Florida youth and families a head start on the school year,” said Chris Paterson, CEO of Sunshine Health. “Receiving new back-to-school supplies boosts kids’ confidence and makes them look forward to returning to school. It also eases the financial burden that back-to-school season places on families, and gives them a great reason to spend one of the last weekends of summer break outdoors having fun together.”

Additional exhibitors and services are being added daily who will provide event attendees free information, products and services.

The Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day is presented by Sunshine Health. Sunshine Health is joined by associate sponsors: AutoNation, Clutch Insurance, Florida Prepaid College Plans, Hard Rock Stadium, USA Football, Wells Fargo and media partner CBS4 as well as community sponsor The City of Miami Gardens.