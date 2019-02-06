Orange Bowl to Host Third Annual Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase Presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida

Free one-day event to take place on Saturday, February 16 at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens

The Orange Bowl, in association with the National Football Foundation (NFF), and its local chapters, will host the third annual Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida. The free one-day event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.

More than $1 million in college scholarships have been earned by participants in each of the first two Orange Bowl Florida High School Showcases presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida to study and play football at NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA schools. Additionally, 130 student-athletes have been recruited by colleges and universities since the inception of the event.

Academically qualified high school senior student-athletes from Florida (who have not received Division I football scholarship offers) are invited to participate in the showcase, and will partake in a series of tests and drills highlighting their athletic ability in front of top college coaches from across the country, including 7-on-7, bench press, 40-yard dash, and more.

All educational institutions in Division II, Division III and NAIA programs from across the country have been invited to attend the 2019 Orange Bowl Florida High School Showcase presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida. Participating coaches and university representatives in attendance will evaluate student- athletes and discuss their respective football programs as well as scholarship opportunities with the participating student-athletes during the daylong event providing student-athletes an unprecedented opportunity to earn collegiate scholarships, and ultimately, a college degree.

To be eligible to participate in the 2019 Showcase, students-athletes must be a graduating high school senior who has not accepted a scholarship offer from an NCAA Division I (Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision) football program. In addition, they must meet the following academic qualifications:

Earn a 2.5 GPA or higher in 16 Core Courses (please visit http://www.ncaa.org/student- athletes/future/core-courses for a description of NCAA Eligible Core Courses); AND

Earn an SAT score of 920 (math and verbal only) or higher on new format (SAT exams taken after March 2016); OR

Have a composite ACT score of 18 or higher or a sum score of 68 or higher

Parents and guardians are also invited to attend a free informational session on event day from

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., to hear from top administrators about NCAA requirements, eligibility, financial aid and to discuss the next steps of the recruitment process.

Last year, NCAA Division III programs Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio (notable alumni include ESPN broadcaster, John Buccigross) and Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., (alma mater of 1985 World Series winner Lynn Jones), each awarded seven player scholarships respectively; tied for the most of any of the 41 colleges who attended the event.

The showcase is organized and managed by football coaches and former college and pro athletes. Any Florida high school football coaches interested in volunteering at the event are invited to register at orangebowl.org.

The Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida is a further commitment by Orange Bowl to support youth sports, one of the four pillars of Orange Bowl Community Outreach, which also includes fundraising and community events, academic programs and scholarships, and legacy gifts. For nearly 85 years, the Orange Bowl has been one of South Florida’s leading civic organizations, promoting championship sporting events, related premier entertainment and other year-round activities to inspire youth, engage our community and enhance the South Florida economy.

The Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida is joined by associate sponsors: clutchinsurance, Florida Power & Light Company, PDQ, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood and Wells Fargo.

For more information about the Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase presented by Cleveland Clinic Florida and to register for the event as a student-athlete, college/university or a volunteer coach, please visit orangebowl.org/community/youthsports/showcase/ and follow @OB_Showcase on Twitter and use hashtag #OBShowcase.