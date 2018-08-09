Orange Bowl to Unveil Media Center Makeovers at Three South Florida Schools

The Orange Bowl will unveil updated media centers over the next two weeks at three South Florida elementary schools, powered by Extra Yard for Teachers, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation’s primary community platform.

North Glade Elementary was selected as the Palm Beach County winner, Sea Castle Elementary was selected as the Broward County winner and Miami Gardens Elementary was selected as the Miami-Dade County winner. The three schools were chosen from among the 110 schools in the three counties who submitted entries to win a fully-funded media center makeover for their school. The winning schools were announced and recognized during a special in-game presentation at the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl. The Orange Bowl will unveil the newly updated media centers during special media center opening events at each school.

The media center opening events schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 10 at 1:00 p.m., at North Grade Elementary School (824 North K St. Lake Worth, FL, 33460)

Thursday, Aug. 16 at 11:00 a.m. , at Sea Castle Elementary School (9600 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL, 33025)

, at Sea Castle Elementary School (9600 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL, 33025) Friday, Aug. 17 at 2:00 p.m. , at Miami Gardens Elementary School (4444 NW 195th St. Miami Gardens, FL, 33055)

“The Orange Bowl Media Center Makeover Project, powered by Extra Yard for Teachers, reinforces the Orange Bowl’s mission to support and serve the South Florida community,” said Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair, Sean Pittman. “These updated media centers feature state-of-the-art equipment and technology and will give students and teachers optimal opportunity to achieve academic success.”

The Orange Bowl Media Center Makeover Project is powered by Extra Yard for Teachers, which, elevates the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of programs in four focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development. Overall, the CFP Foundation and its partners have donated $20 million to educational initiatives over the last four years, impacting 152,000 teachers and 4.6 million students.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend our partnership with the Orange Bowl to include these amazing learning centers,” said CFP Foundation Executive Director Britton Banowsky. “These innovative makeovers will make a positive impact on teachers and students for many years to come.”

All three winning schools will receive new modernized classroom furniture that makes for a more inviting and exciting learning environment such as book shelves, tables, desks, chairs, as well as soft colorful seating for reading areas and creative spaces. The installations were completed by CFP Foundation partner, School Specialty, Inc. (SSI), featuring SSI Guardian home of the 21st Century Safe School™ and provider of innovative solutions that support integrated learning environments for improved student social, emotional, mental and physical well-being.

“We are passionate about supporting our teachers and students in South Florida and around the country with modern, engaging and safe spaces for learning,” said Michael A. Yorio, President, SSI Guardian of School Specialty. “Each makeover, with its innovative furnishings and equipment, embraces the critical 21st century skills of communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity – backed by evidence-based safety training & security.”

The media centers serve as the information hub of the schools where students can read and check out books and use computers. Faculty, staff and parents of students will also see a benefit from the updated media centers as many faculty, staff and parent meetings and trainings are held in the school media centers, as well.