Orchestra Miami Concert

Beethoven is Back! On July 26th, Orchestra Miami presents Beethoven on the Beach, LIVE-STREAMED from the North Beach Bandshell! Our musicians will be ‘Playing it Safe’ with extra health and safety precautions in order. This year’s SPECIAL edition of Beethoven on the Beach, “Pastorale,” features Beethoven’s atmospheric and beautiful Symphony N. 6 in F Major, Op. 68. Also on the program is celebrated Chilean violinist Francisca Mendoza, performing Tchaikovsky’s iconic Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 55. The 38 musicians of Orchestra Miami will be led by Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi. To register for the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/OMBOB. This is a free concert, with donations gratefully accepted! For information about how to view the concert or make a donation, visit orchestramiami.org.

