Our Immune System is More Important than Ever

During these first few days of the year, we tend to focus on our New Year’s resolutions and many of them are linked to our health or our weight. This year, it is more important than ever to focus on health and our immune system. Florida Milk brings you important tips and information on a key element in this effort, Vitamin D.

Why is it so important now to keep our Vitamin D absorption at optimal levels?

Vitamin D helps us in the following ways:

• Increases the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the intestine

• Strengthens bones, preventing musculoskeletal diseases

• By maintaining proper muscle function, this reduces the risk of falls, especially in men and women over 60

• Strengthening the immune system helps prevent respiratory diseases, as well as having benefits in the fight against skin conditions

• Normal cell division (helps prevent cancer)

• Controls blood sugar, helps prevent diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and multiple sclerosis

• Has an impact on good cardiovascular function

• Maintains the proper functioning of the respiratory system, helps the body fight acute respiratory infections

Knowing what we know about vitamin D, it is key to know that food provides us only 10% to 20% of the necessary vitamin D, and the list of options is limited. But one of the main ones is dairy products. Milk, butter, yellow cheeses, eggs. Also, fatty fish (salmon, tuna, sardines, mackerel), shellfish (oysters).

Dairy products should always be included in a balanced and healthy diet. Milk presents a very rich nutritional variety because it contains calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, iodine, selenium and vitamins, not only D, but A and B complex; it has a very high amount of vitamin B12; Furthermore, the nutrients in milk are not substitutable for other beverages of vegetable origin.