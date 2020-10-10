P.Pole Pizza unveils plans to franchise across U.S.

P.Pole Pizza, a Coral Gables-based restaurant geared toward millennials and Generation Z, recently announced the launch of a national expansion initiative, with the first franchise location to open in South Florida by January 2021.

While many restaurants have struggled to the changing business landscape due to COVID-19, P.Pole (pronounced people) has adjusted and even flourished. Plantation businessman Anthony DiCarlo purchased the exclusive rights to franchising P.Pole (PPolePizza.com) in Broward County, where he expects to open 10 locations, the first in Hallandale Beach.

“This concept is virus proof. P.Pole offers good food, fast service, low prices and efficient management,” DiCarlo said. ”Even during the darkest hours of the community lockdown, P.Pole thrived.”

While the ribbon has yet to be cut on the Hallandale location, DiCarlo has entered into an agreement to purchase the exclusive rights to Palm Beach County, projecting to open between five to eight P.Pole Pizzas.

Lower real estate costs and growing retail vacancies make for a winning combination for an entrepreneur looking for a good business opportunity.

“I’m finding great locations with landlords willing to make good deals. The time is now,” said DiCarlo, an experienced restaurateur.

P.Pole Pizza opened in 2018, focusing on feeding the millennial outlook on life. The pizzeria at 279 Miracle Mile is known for its skateboard-shaped, 13-inch thin-crust artisanal pies and low prices. A cheese pizza goes for $7, a pie with unlimited toppings is $9 and specialty pizzas range from $10 to $12.

The open kitchen gives customers a clear view into the process of making pizzas from scratch. Customers order at the counter and select from different pizza doughs made fresh daily (traditional, gluten-free, chia and charcoal), a variety of sauces and more than 40 toppings. It takes just minutes for made-to-order artisanal pies to come out of the oven.

However, the most attractive aspect of becoming a P.Pole Pizza franchise owner may just be the company’s exemplary training program and on-going support and low franchise fee.

“We have a system that fosters true excitement in a business. Although you can do very well owning one, it is truly designed for the multi-unit franchise owner, like Anthony,” said owner and founder Stefano Carniato, who also owns another restaurant franchise with locations in the U.S., Latin American and Europe.

Carniato said P.Pole Pizza’s appeal prompted him to plan for additional corportate locations, Miami Beach and Brickell. Both locations are in the planning process and opening dates have yet to be set.

For franchising information, visit ppolepizza.com/franchise.