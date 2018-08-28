Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Palmer Trinity begins school year with inauguration of new classroom building

By: Teresa Estefan |August 28, 2018

Palmer Trinity begins school year with inauguration of new classroom building

Pictured after the ribbon-cutting ceremony are (l-r) Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn Jr.; Michael Baiamonte, chair of the PTS board of trustees; Patrick Roberts, PTS head of school, and Palmetto Bay Councilmembner Karyn Cunningham.

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) celebrated the first day of school with the inauguration of its long-awaited new classroom building.

Patrick Roberts, head of school, and Michael Baiamonte, chair of the board of trustees, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn Jr. and Councilmember Karyn Cunningham, and the PTS board of trustees joined approximately 1,000 students, teachers, staff and parents who attended this morning event in support of the school’s milestone.

After opening speeches by Roberts and Baiamonte, a service and blessing were led by Palmer Trinity’s chaplain, The Reverend Dr. Mary Ellen Cassini. The class of 2019 witnessed the moment up close from the front row.

Nine months in the making, the new academic building located on the school’s south campus features 15 innovative classrooms and a lecture hall. The newly opened classroom building now houses Palmer Trinity’s upper school students.

Roberts and Paul Zamek, associate head of school and director of real estate, oversaw the building of the project constructed by OHL Arellano. OHL Arellano is known for the construction of the University of Miami’s alumni center and Florida International University’s MANGO building.

For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "Palmer Trinity begins school year with inauguration of new classroom building"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*