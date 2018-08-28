Palmer Trinity begins school year with inauguration of new classroom building

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) celebrated the first day of school with the inauguration of its long-awaited new classroom building.

Patrick Roberts, head of school, and Michael Baiamonte, chair of the board of trustees, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn Jr. and Councilmember Karyn Cunningham, and the PTS board of trustees joined approximately 1,000 students, teachers, staff and parents who attended this morning event in support of the school’s milestone.

After opening speeches by Roberts and Baiamonte, a service and blessing were led by Palmer Trinity’s chaplain, The Reverend Dr. Mary Ellen Cassini. The class of 2019 witnessed the moment up close from the front row.

Nine months in the making, the new academic building located on the school’s south campus features 15 innovative classrooms and a lecture hall. The newly opened classroom building now houses Palmer Trinity’s upper school students.

Roberts and Paul Zamek, associate head of school and director of real estate, oversaw the building of the project constructed by OHL Arellano. OHL Arellano is known for the construction of the University of Miami’s alumni center and Florida International University’s MANGO building.

For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org.