Palmer Trinity hires coaches to lead lacrosse programs

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) recently announced the hiring of Lance Baslerand Jose Herrera as head coaches of the boys and girls lacrosse programs, respectively.

“Coach Basler and Coach Herrera bring a wealth of experience and knowledge about their sport. PTS student athletes and the Palmer Trinity Athletic Department look forward to welcoming them and benefiting from their successful coaching styles,” said Dave Lanham, director of athletics.

Coach Basler has worked in lacrosse since 2015, most recently as the assistant general manager for the New York Riptide of the National Lacrosse League. Prior to that, he served as general manager, National Teams for US Lacrosse. In that role, he led the administration and operations for the National Team’s program, which includes both men’s and women’s senior and under-19 teams, as well as the men’s indoor team.

During his four years at US Lacrosse, Basler was part of three world champion teams — the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2018, U.S. Women’s National Team in 2017 and the under-19 U.S. Men’s National Team in 2016.

Prior to US Lacrosse, Basler worked in various college football roles for Louisiana Tech University, Middle Tennessee State University, and the University of Missouri. Basler has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Washington and an MBA in sports business management from San Diego State University. Basler played varsity lacrosse for three years in high school and at the club level as an undergraduate.

Coach Herrera currently serves as the head coach of the University of Miami Women’s Club Lacrosse team, a position he has held since 2018. He also coached at St. John Paul Academy in Boca Raton, where he was the director of Development and Alumni Relations.

Herrera is thankful to have been afforded the chance to play under and coach with outstanding coaches who have helped formulate his coaching philosophy, which is guided by his three main principles: understanding, appreciation, and getting the job done.

Outside of lacrosse, Herrera is the co-founder and vice president of Business Development at Islamorada Beverages and earned a BS and MS in criminology from Florida Atlantic University.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.