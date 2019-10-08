Palmer Trinity hosts FIFA Women’s World Cup champion coach Jill Ellis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) recently hosted a “fireside chat” with Jill Ellis, a proud Palmer Trinity parent and head coach to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. The discussion included a question and answer session with Palmer Trinity students.

Ellis shared her insights on being a good leader, not being afraid to fail, and the importance of setting goals and working towards success. Ellis has spent 20 years in the service of the Women’s and Girls’ National Team programs at U.S. Soccer and will depart as the first coach in history to win two consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup titles. She currently has an overall record of 102-7-18.

Village of Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham attended the Palmer Trinity event where she presented Ellis with a proclamation in her honor. The special program concluded with the school surprising Ellis with a large cake in celebration of her birthday.

For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org.