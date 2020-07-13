Palmer Trinity School announces the hiring of new athletic director

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) has announced the addition of Dave Lanham as athletic director.

Lanham will oversee all athletics including the development, organization, supervision, and evaluation of the entire program of intramural and interscholastic athletics for the school.

Prior to joining Palmer Trinity, Lanham spent five years as the athletic director at Severna Park High School in Severna Park, MD. During that time, he was named the 2016 District V Athletic Director of the Year and the 2017 Maryland State Athletic Directors Association Athletic Director of the Year.

Additionally, Lanham served as chair of numerous associations during his tenure in Maryland. He was the District V president, MPSSAA 4A East and District V Baseball chair, MIAAA second vice president and on the Athletic Legislative and Scheduling committees.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Dave to our team at Palmer Trinity,” said Patrick H.F. Roberts, head of school. “He has tremendous experience and will be a guiding force in taking our athletic department to the next level.”

Lanham has extensive baseball knowledge. As a high school baseball coach he was named 2004 and 2007 Coach of the Year by the Capital Gazette newspaper, The Baltimore Sun and the Friends of Joe Cannon Stadium. Over his 17-year coaching career, he has had more than 50 former students play college baseball and two who went professional.

Lanham graduated from Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC, with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and health. He also earned a master’s degree from Goucher College in athletic leadership and administration.

Lanham assumed his duties at PTS on July 1.

For more information about about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.