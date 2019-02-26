Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Palmer Trinity School to presents musical comedy hit, Hairspray Jr.

By: Teresa Estefan |February 26, 2019

The cast of Hairspray Jr.

The Palmer Trinity School (PTS) Theater Department will present two performances of its spring all-school musical, Hairspray Jr.

The 1950s are over and change is coming to Baltimore! You can’t stop the beat of this big and bold musical about one plus-sized girl’s inspiring dream to dance, fall in love and take a stand to integrate American television, all while not dentin’ her ‘do!

Based on the book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, the Tony award-winning musical comedy features music and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Whittman. This 70-minute version is a family-friendly musical loaded with laughter, dazzling dance numbers and popular toe-tapping tunes.

Join the cast and crew of 50 students and faculty for a fun and lighthearted show that shines a light on the important message of inclusivity and acceptance for all.

Performances begin a 7 p.m. on Thursday, Mar, 14, and Friday, Mar. 15, at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and children under 10, and $10 for all PTS students.

Tickets must be purchased at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Box Office by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting the website at www.smdcac.org.

