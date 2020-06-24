Palmer Trinity Student And Steeem Club President Speaks At Nomcon 2020

Palmer Trinity School STEEEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Environment, Entrepreneurship, and Math) Club president and founder, Benjamin Arnold, was a speaker at the 2020 Nation of Makers Conference (NOMCON) on June 6. The annual national conference brings together leaders from maker organizations representing the diverse sectors, people, regions, and focal points that represent the U.S. maker movement. This year’s convention theme was “Sustainability: Building & Supporting an Ecosystem That Sustains Us All.”

As part of one of the five winning high school groups of the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and NASA’s Growing Beyond Earth Maker Contest, Arnold was invited as a representative of the team to discuss its winning design of an optimal plant box that could be used to successfully grow “Outredgeous” red romaine lettuce in a microgravity environment.

“We are extremely proud of what this talented and hard-working group has accomplished and of Benjamin for representing our school on such an important platform for Makers creating solutions that have a global impact,” states Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

Palmer Trinity students, and STEEEM members, Blake Cobo, Alex Fumagalli, Nikolas Gianulis, Patrick Grattan, Nicholas Hernandez, Christopher Oeltjen Carlos Penzini, Tatiana Multach, Jack Sulkes, and John Lukas Turner-Smith also attended the virtual conference.