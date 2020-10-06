Palmer Trinity student to attend Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Palmer Trinity School junior Carolina Lopez has been selected to attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders 2020-21 at UMass Lowell in Massachusetts as a delegate representing Palmer Trinity School and the state of Florida.

The Congress of Future Medical Leaders was created by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to encourage and mentor the country’s top high school students who have a desire to enter the medical field. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.

The annual gathering allows delegates to have extraordinary face-to-face conversations with Nobel Prize winners, top medical school deans, Ivy League academic leaders, leaders in medicine, award-winning inventors and scientists, and patients who have received cutting-edge medical treatment. During the Congress, students will view surgery and have an opportunity to submit questions for the surgeon in real-time during the procedure. They will also learn about state-of-the-art diagnostic tools.

“Attending this Congress will provide Carolina with a unique and enriching experience as a future physician or scientist. We are very proud that she will be representing both our school and the state,” said Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

At the close of the Congress, Carolina will be awarded the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.

For more information about Palmer Trinity School, visit www.palmertrinity.org.