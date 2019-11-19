Palmer Trinity’s Middle School Afrikids Clubs Held Used Backpack Drive Benefiting Students in Tanzania

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Palmer Trinity School’s (PTS) new Afrikids Club recently came together and held a used backpack drive. The 70 backpacks collected were sent to grateful students in Tanzania. The PTS middle school club helps support the non-profit Afrikids, Inc., created and run by Palmer Trinity alumni and family.

“The PTS Afrikids Club did a great job with the backpack drive. Their efforts embody the values of virtue, humanity and spirit we strive to inculcate at Palmer Trinity,” expressed Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

Afrikids, Inc. began unofficially in 2010 after Samantha Evans Moore ’06 and Robert Moore ’05, a current PTS middle school science teacher, taught in a preschool in Arusha, Tanzania. Afrikids now sponsors 49 children at English curriculum private schools, from primary school through secondary school. Afrikids and its donors cover the school fees, supplies, medical costs, as well as other financial support to the students and their families. Afrikids also helps support several schools in the Arusha area by providing rent for classrooms, fruits and vegetables for the students, and funds for special projects. The organization focuses on supporting all aspects of the students’ lives and not just academic goals.

Afrikids has been fortunate to have Palmer Trinity alum support its endeavors, including Lauren Keller ’17, who provides funds for special projects through her non-profit Rafiki Bracelets and Michelle Evans ’09 who helped run shoe drives when she was a Falcon. The middle school students’ new Afrikids Club hopes to continue to support the non-profit through fundraising endeavors and donation drives.