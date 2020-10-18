Palmetto Bay chooses new village manager

After an earlier attempt to hire a new village manager failed, Palmetto Bay’s mayor and council, with input from residents, were able to select a new manager during a virtual special council meeting conducted on Oct. 8. Nick Marano of Nevada was the one chosen.

The Mercer Group had been hired in July to run a national recruitment search for a new manager. The first attempt ran into problems with contract negotiations and challenges from some council members, but on the second try a total of 37 applications were received for the position, according to Donna Higginbotham, senior vice president of the Mercer Group.

From that list seven candidates were recommended to council members, who narrowed it down to three finalists to interview— Steven Alexander, Ariel Artime and Nick Marano. Village residents were able to participate in the recruitment process during virtual “Meet the Candidates” sessions.

During the Oct. 8 virtual meeting, village clerk Missy Arocha announced that Alexander had withdrawn his application for the position, leaving the council to choose between finalists Artime and Marano.

After hearing from Higginbotham and the remaining two candidates, each member of the village council emailed village attorney John Dellagloria and village clerk Missy Arocha with their individual selection. The votes were tallied and Arocha announced that Marano received the most votes for the post.

Interim village manager Greg Truitt was thanked for his service to the village by councilmembers and was recognized for his work ethic and for a job well done.

Marano served for more than 27 years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps, as city manager for the Consolidated Municipality of Carson City (Nevada’s capital) and as senior consultant for Ralph Andersen & Associates.

Mayor Karyn Cunningham sent an email to residents welcoming him the new mananger to Palmetto Bay.

“The Council voted to have Mr. Nick Marano join our village family. His contract will be brought to the council on Oct. 26. He will be relocating to our area from Nevada and begin his role as village manager on Nov. 9. He brings with him a wealth of municipal and community outreach experience and an enthusiasm for Palmetto Bay. I know the residents will look forward to welcoming him and his family as we embark on this next new chapter together.”

Marano will join the upcoming virtual council meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26, where his employment contract will be discussed for final approval. He says he is excited about the new challenge.

“I’m absolutely honored to have just been considered a finalist for the position,” Marano said on Oct. 9. “I was very humbled last night to have been selected by council and I am truly looking forward to coming and working as hard as I possibly can to make the community a better place. I think the most important thing is I’ve got to get to know people. I’ve got to get to know the staff, the community, the stakeholders. I need to get more in touch with the problems and the challenges that are out there.”

Marano said that he and his family will be relocating “rather quickly” from Nevada and are looking at possible homes in the area.