Palmetto Bay selects new village manager

A new village manager for Palmetto Bay was selected during a virtual special council meeting conducted on Thursday, June 25.

Mayor Karyn Cunningham, Vice Mayor John DuBois and the other three council members voted unanimously to hire Michael Renshaw to become the new village manager. He begins work on Aug. 1.

The selection followed a search conducted by the Mercer Group executive search company that began in December 2019. The search had been narrowed down to three final candidates: Michael Renshaw of Winder, GA; Luis Cabrera of Coral Gables, and Guillermo Olmedillo of Pinecrest. Prior to Renshaw’s selection, the village conducted three “get to know the candidates” virtual sessions viewed by residents allowing them to ask questions of each candidate.

Renshaw currently is the cxounty manager in Barrow County, GA, where he oversees a staff of 475 and administers an $88.8 million budget. He had previously served as county manager of Camden County, NC, and city manager of Grantville, G, as well as various positions in Meza, AZ.

Renshaw served in the United States Navy, attended the University of the State of New York at Albany, and Arizona State University in Tempe, where he received a Master of Public Administration in 2001.

He is FEMA Emergency Management Institute NIMS Certified with specialized training for handling disasters.

Renshaw submitted a one-year plan to the council, which included in the first 30 days “establishing bi-weekly team meetings with department directors and senior staff, one-on-one meetings with department directors, meetings with the village attorney to review active, pending litigation and review of interlocal agreements and active construction contracts, and meeting with the mayor and council to review strategic priorities and focus areas regarding safety, financial stability, community planning and environmental issues.”

Reviewing budget, infrastructure, street by street initiatives and stormwater maintenance issues are to follow in subsequent months.

After thanking Cabrera and Olmedillo for participating in the selection process, Mayor Cunningham said, “The council unanimously voted to have Mr. Michael Renshaw join our village family. He brings with him a wealth of municipal and community outreach experience and an enthusiasm for Palmetto Bay. I know the residents will look forward to welcoming him and his family as we embark on this new chapter together.”

Renshaw responded enthusiastically to being selected.

“I’m very excited, extremely excited for the opportunity and I so much look forward to working with you all and the community,” he said.