Palmetto Bay’s No-Show Manager Might Be A Sign of Bigger Problems

Call Sherlock Holmes. We got ourselves a little mystery in Palmetto Bay.

It turns out Mike Renshaw is not the Village’s new manager after all. And everyone on the council is a suspect as to why he backed out.

Did he sign his contract with invisible ink? Don’t think so.

Even though Palmetto Bay officials offered Renshaw the heftiest compensation package of any prior manager, he said, “See ya, wouldn’t want to be ya.” With that, Renshaw committed to staying as the manager of Barrow County in Georgia.

How we got here: Renshaw was selected during a virtual special council meeting conducted on Thursday, June 25. Mayor Karyn Cunningham, and council members voted unanimously to hire him as the new manager starting August 1. The selection followed a search conducted by the Mercer Group executive search company that began in December 2019.

Mayor Cunningham had been promoting Renshaw for weeks on end, via social media and advertising, not to mention emails and more. Yet, we, the public, learned that he wasn’t coming from the Barrow News. What’s going on here? Why didn’t she keep us in the loop. Are you telling me that the Barrow News knew and the Village of Palmetto Bay did not? If so, that’s another problem, that Palmetto Bay was not notified.

But let’s face it – no matter what happened, it’s a black eye to Mayor Cunningham. She should fess up and explain what happened behind the scenes. Otherwise the gossip is going to eat the Village alive.

Until Cunningham tells us otherwise, we are going to be left to our own devices, which means lighting up social media with theories.

So, what is it going to be Palmetto Bay? Death by a thousand posts or hold a press conference and get it over with in one painful shot. With Zoom, you don’t even have to face your constituents right then and there. Or better yet, keep everyone in the LOOP.

I think it’s time to step up and take your medicine. Tell us what happens next and this time, make sure the manager has already started moving in before you announce the new member of the Palmetto Bay family.

Otherwise, I’ll have to dust off my deerstalker hat, like Sherlock Holmes wears, and pick up a big magnifying glass at the science shop down south and get to it.

As Holmes once said, “The Game is Afoot!”