Peter A. England named executive director of South Miami-Dade EDC

The Economic Development Council of South Miami-Dade (EDC) has named Peter A. England as its executive director.

Prior to joining the EDC, England served as director of marketing for Florida Power & Light and as chair of the Economic Development Task Force of Palmetto Bay. He currently serves as chair of fundraising and development for the Deering Estate Foundation.

The EDC was created in 1993, soon after Hurricane Andrew devastated the southern portion of Miami-Dade County, with the goal of working with business owners and community leaders to bring back the area’s vital economy. The EDC currently is operating under a grant as a strategic partner to develop an economic development and revitalization plan for South Miami-Dade. Members of the South Miami-Dade community will be invited to attend community-wide meetings to provide their input into this process.

For more information visit www.southdadeedc.com.