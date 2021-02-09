Popular South Miami Salon Says Goodbye With Gratitude

1 of 3

On February 7, the City of South Miami will be saying goodbye to Lyons Salon and Spa, a vibrant part of the city’s landscape and a business that has helped make their clients’ look and feel their best for 25 years. In 1996, Rocky and Leni Lyons came across an unattractive warehouse with garage doors, and no driveway or landscaping, located behind a small strip mall on 61st Avenue. Together they transformed the building into an attractive and contemporary space to the delight of both residents and neighboring businesses.

During the next 25 years, Lyons Salon and Spa became a creative workplace for Rocky, a Miami native and a hairstylist for the past 37 years, while Leni kept the pulse of the business working from management to creative spa services and product lines.

“The environment in the salon was always playful and artistic” remembers Rocky, “It was the perfect place to mentor young stylists and champion experienced stylists and watch them flourish. For 25 years, I’ve watched children grow up, graduate, celebrate engagements and been there to offer a listening ear when clients were going through difficult times too,” explains Rocky.

Lyons Salon served many long-standing clients from South Miami, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove and surrounding areas, many of whom came to know it as a place to come to get ready for life’s celebratory moments, to be listened to during every day moments, and to be made to look and feel special.

“Lyons Salon was always a place of interesting conversation and great music. Rocky was a generous employer, helping his staff any way he could. He always ‘hooked-up’ people who he thought had common interests and he created friendships through this salon,” says Dr. Leigh Kapps, a loyal client for 30 years, “To say I will miss Lyons Salon is an understatement.”

Rocky is moving to a smaller, simpler location, in the office of Dr. Deirdre Marshall, located at 6360 Sunset Drive. He is in the process of decorating his new space and is enjoying a less hectic schedule which gives him time to pursue other creative endeavors. Leni is in Sarasota and is starting a staging and interior styling business.

COVID-19 has forced many entrepreneurs in the beauty industry to come up with new ways to do business and navigate difficult changes in order to best serve their clients. With the closing of businesses like Lyons Salon, many are now re-defining exactly what the term “essential business” truly means. Lyons Salon and Spa was essential to many over the years.

“I’d like our clients to remember the role Lyons Salon played in the well-being of our community and the many friends who we were able to bring joy and happiness to for 25 years,” added Rocky. “We thank them for their love and support. We will miss them all.”