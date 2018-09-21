20th Annual AfrICANDO Conference September 25th-28th

The Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA) will be hosting its 20th Annual AfrICANDO Conference from September 25th to September 28th, 2018. AfrICANDO is FDA’s annual US – Africa Trade and Investment symposium/expo. The event is held to advance themes around economic and social development as well as to strengthen US-Africa ties. The 20th AfrICANDO will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center. 711 N.W 72nd Avenue – Miami Florida.

AfrICANDO is traditionally a three day conference that links US Businesses and Consumers with African Small and Medium Enterprises and the African Markets. This year, the conference will introduce the AfrICANDO Mall, a digital platform for small-scale African as well as American enterprises to present their products to US and to the Global Marketplace. FDA has partnered with the software company Hubb Global to create the engine that powers this digital platform—the first of its kind designed to reach the 54 African countries, as well as the US, Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere.

The conference will also hold its traditional symposium and expo of African goods and products, open to the public. FDA will also host a broad array of African small business-owners, predominantly women, to present their products directly to consumers and interested local firms. The goal is to connect these entrepreneurs with US markets and local entrepreneurs with African markets, in line with the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), passed by the US Congress in 2000.

Particular to this year’s event, FDA will be honoring the outgoing honorable Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL-27) at the conference gala on Friday, September 28th, the last day of the event. FDA hopes to recognize the retiring Congresswoman for her years of service and commitment to democracy and development in Africa. FDA applauds the work of the Congresswoman and hopes to continue the work of advocacy at the national and international level going forward.

FDA remains committed to advocating for these goals through the Annual AfrICANDO, while exposing local businesses and consumers to the changing dynamics of African commerce. The Foundation invites local South Florida Residents, Business-Owners, and interested partners and organizations to attend the event and engage with African enterprises.

