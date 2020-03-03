Primavera Swimwear Trunk Show at Miami International Mall

Miami International Mall is hosting the Primavera Swimwear Trunk Show on March 21 at 5 p.m. in Macy’s Women’s Court. The event allows attendees to preview the latest collection of swimwear from the following Miami International Mall retailers:

• Katherin Garcia Swimwear

• Adara By Carol B

• Macy’s

• Hollister

• Forever 21

• Aliss

• ShuShop

In addition, guests can enjoy complimentary makeup touch-ups by Sephora and M.A.C, get their hair braided at The Mall Hair Salon’s braid bar, and receive free hand massages by The Mark Spa.

About Miami International Mall

Spanning more than one million square feet and accommodating 12 million guests each year, Miami International Mall is a premiere family-friendly international shopping experience located in Doral. The mall is home to select retailers like Macy’s The Women’s and Kid’s Store, Macy’s Men’s and Home, and Kohl’s.

Additionally, Miami International Mall features 22 eateries including BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, and The Knife; and offers more than 140 of the latest retail and fashion brands.

Other means of easy of access to the mall include a convenient new valet service; and, for a nominal fee, the Orange Shuttle with service to select Doral Area hotels, the airport, and select airport-area hotels.

Miami International Mall is located at 1455 NW 107 Avenue., Doral, FL 33172. For information, visit www.simon.com/miami-international-mall.