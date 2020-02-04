Protect Your Health with a NO-COST Wellness Visit

The holidays are behind us, and a new year means a new focus on your personal health. It’s time to get back in shape and have a no-cost annual wellness visit at Care Resource. New, uninsured patients can meet with a primary care physician to have a basic exam, routine labs, and cholesterol and blood pressure screenings and a follow-up visit.

Join the Care Resource family and help us provide you with the absolute best opportunity for a long, healthy, and productive life. Care Resource services are provided on a sliding-fee scale based on income and household size. This scale can provide reduced fees for those who are uninsured, have a low income, or maybe undocumented.

A free wellness visit includes a physical exam, a cholesterol screening, a blood pressure screening, and routine labs. This promotion is only valid for new medical patients without insurance. Acceptance of this offer is considered an acknowledgment by the patient that they are not insured. Offer has no cash value. Promotion is subject to change or termination at any time, without notice. A follow-up visit for lab results must be scheduled within six weeks of the initial visit. This offer is only valid from January 1 to March 31, 2020.

Please call 305-576-1234 ext. 470 (English) or 471 (Español) to schedule an appointment.

For more information about cholesterol, please take a moment and read “Cholesterol 101: A Basic Introduction to Cholesterol” from the American Heart Association.